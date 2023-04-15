Health Tip: Cutting Out Fried Foods

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We all love that greasy, fried chicken, right?

Well, what if I told you it’s probably the reason you experience so many health issues?

Cutting out fried food can be a beneficial health tip. Fried foods are high in calories, unhealthy fats, and sodium, which can increase the risk of various health problems like heart disease, obesity, and high blood pressure.

Instead of frying, try baking, grilling, or broiling your food to reduce the amount of unhealthy fats and calories. You can also try alternative cooking methods like stir-frying or sautéing with a small amount of healthy oil like olive oil or coconut oil.

Incorporating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains into your diet can also help you cut out fried foods. These foods provide essential nutrients that can help you feel full and satisfied without the need for fried and unhealthy snacks.