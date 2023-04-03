Money Matters: Avoid Impulse Buying

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

I know that bag looks nice, but do you really need it right now?

A big money-saving tip is to avoid impulse buying. When you see something you want to purchase, take a step back and think about whether it is a necessary purchase or something you can do without.

Impulse buying can lead to overspending and accumulating unnecessary debt.

One way to avoid impulse buying is to create a shopping list before going to the store or shopping online. Stick to the list and avoid purchasing items that are not on it. If you see something you want to buy, add it to a future shopping list and revisit it later. This will give you time to think about whether the purchase is necessary and budget for it accordingly.

Another way to avoid impulse buying is to wait for sales or discounts. Many retailers offer regular sales and promotions, so it is worth waiting to make a purchase until the price is reduced. You can also consider purchasing second-hand or refurbished items, which are often significantly cheaper than brand-new items.

By avoiding impulse buying, you can save money and make more intentional purchases that align with your financial goals.