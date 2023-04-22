Here’s Why Your Tax Refund May Be Smaller This Year

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you are anticipating a tax refund, you might receive a smaller amount compared to last year. Due to the high inflation rate, it may not be as much as it was a year ago.

As of April 7, more than 100 million taxpayers who filed their returns received refunds that were 9.3% less on average than last year. This is partly because some pandemic relief programs have expired.

According to the most recent data from the IRS, the average refund is $2,878, which is a decline of nearly $300 from last year’s $3,175.

For many households, especially those of working families, the tax refund is the most significant one-time financial gain of the year, according to Kathy Pickering, the Chief Tax Officer of H&R Block.

Read the full story here.