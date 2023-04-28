McDonald’s is Selling Individual Packs of Big Mac Sauce

If you’re a fan of the Big Mac, you may be a fan at McDonalds’ new menu item.
McDonald’s has announced that its famous Big Mac sauce can now be ordered separately as a dipping cup, priced at 50 cents.
The catch is… customers cannot request it in-store and must use the restaurant’s app to place their order.
The launch began yesterday and will only be available for a limited time at select McDonald’s locations.
The sauce will only be available until May 10th and is exclusive to the app.
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
LiAngelo Ball, Miss Nikki Baby Expecting First Child Together
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
The Fall Of Franklin: ‘Snowfall’ Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star’s Demise
-
Zaya Wade Strikes A Pose In A Miu Miu Ensemble
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High