McDonald’s is Selling Individual Packs of Big Mac Sauce

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a fan of the Big Mac, you may be a fan at McDonalds’ new menu item.

McDonald’s has announced that its famous Big Mac sauce can now be ordered separately as a dipping cup, priced at 50 cents.

The catch is… customers cannot request it in-store and must use the restaurant’s app to place their order.

The launch began yesterday and will only be available for a limited time at select McDonald’s locations.