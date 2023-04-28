Food & Drink

McDonald’s is Selling Individual Packs of Big Mac Sauce

Published on April 28, 2023

If you’re a fan of the Big Mac, you may be a fan at McDonalds’ new menu item.

McDonald’s has announced that its famous Big Mac sauce can now be ordered separately as a dipping cup, priced at 50 cents.

The catch is… customers cannot request it in-store and must use the restaurant’s app to place their order.

The launch began yesterday and will only be available for a limited time at select McDonald’s locations.

The sauce will only be available until May 10th and is exclusive to the app.

Read the full story here.

