Black Restaurant Week is Back in the Carolinas

The third annual Black Restaurant Week in the Carolinas has returned. The Black Restaurant Week campaign as a whole marks eight years of existence.
The objective of the campaign is to promote and showcase Black-owned culinary businesses and restaurants across the country. The Carolinas Week specifically highlights cities like Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina, and Charleston and Columbia in South Carolina, among others.
The theme for this year’s campaign, “More than just a week,” was chosen by co-founder Derek Robinson to aid in the continued success of numerous Black-owned restaurants throughout the year.
Black Restaurant Week runs from April 28-May 7 at participating locations.
Click here for participating restaurants.
Read the full story here.
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
LiAngelo Ball, Miss Nikki Baby Expecting First Child Together
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
The Fall Of Franklin: ‘Snowfall’ Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star’s Demise
-
Zaya Wade Strikes A Pose In A Miu Miu Ensemble
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High