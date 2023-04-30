Food & Drink

Black Restaurant Week is Back in the Carolinas

Published on April 30, 2023

The third annual Black Restaurant Week in the Carolinas has returned. The Black Restaurant Week campaign as a whole marks eight years of existence.

The objective of the campaign is to promote and showcase Black-owned culinary businesses and restaurants across the country. The Carolinas Week specifically highlights cities like Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina, and Charleston and Columbia in South Carolina, among others.

The theme for this year’s campaign, “More than just a week,” was chosen by co-founder Derek Robinson to aid in the continued success of numerous Black-owned restaurants throughout the year.

Black Restaurant Week runs from April 28-May 7 at participating locations.

Click here for participating restaurants.

Read the full story here.

