Wellness Wednesday: Tips for Cutting Out Sodas

If you’re a lover of sodas, you’re not alone!
The problem with sodas is, as good as they are, they aren’t actually good for you.
There are many long-term health benefits to cutting out sodas, such as decreased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay.
If you’re looking to cut out some of those sodas, try these tips:
- Set a specific goal: When cutting out sodas, set a specific goal such as no sodas for a week, a month, or longer.
- Replace soda with healthier alternatives: Choose water, sparkling water, tea, or other beverages without added sugar or artificial sweeteners.
- Keep a water bottle handy: Always have a refillable water bottle with you to stay hydrated throughout the day.
- Make gradual changes: If you are used to drinking multiple sodas a day, gradually cut back instead of quitting cold turkey.
- Identify triggers: Take note of the situations or times of day that make you crave soda and find ways to replace that habit with a healthier alternative.
- Plan ahead: If you know you’ll be going to a restaurant or social event where soda is readily available, plan to bring your own drink or choose a healthier option.
- Get support: Reach out to friends or family members who can support you in your goal to cut out soda.
- Remember the benefits: Focus on the positive outcomes of reducing your soda intake, such as improved hydration, better dental health, and a lower risk of chronic diseases.
