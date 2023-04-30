UNC Charlotte Unveils Memorial Honoring Shooting Victims

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Four years have passed since the tragic shooting that took place at UNC Charlotte in late April.

On April 30, 2019, shortly before 6 p.m., an alert was sent out notifying that there was an active shooter present on the campus of UNC Charlotte. It was later discovered that innocent students had been killed, causing the school and the city to grieve.

Nineteen-year-old Reed Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell both perished when a lone gunman opened fire into a classroom inside the Kennedy Building, and four other students were wounded.

Friday’s ceremony commemorated the unveiling of a newly erected memorial honoring those who were lost and remembering how the community came together.

Brook Muller, the Dean of the College of Arts and Architecture at UNC Charlotte, spoke about the memorial during the ceremony.

“There’s a lot, a tremendous amount of sensitivity around this project, of course, and we wanted it to be something that would stand in a door to remember the tragic events that took place on that day,” the professor said. “Yet at the same time, we wanted this, we want this to represent the bonds that tie the community together.”

