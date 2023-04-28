Teyana Taylor Leaves Us Speechless Once Again With Her Breathtaking Style

Teyana Taylor was spotted on the scene this week for a Hennessy x Kim Jones pop up event rocking another trendy look that we’re swooning over!

For her appearance at the New York City event, the singer and actress took her street style to the next level when she donned a black and green oversized leather jacket from Acne Studios which she paired with a white t shirt and a pair of oversized white slacks. The trendy look matched Teyana’s cool girl aesthetic perfectly and fit her unique style as she accessorized the look with white Simone Rocha bags and silver sneakers.

To top the look off, the beauty rocked her signature pixie cut in a slicked style and wore oversized orange glasses to add more color to the trendy ensemble. In addition to the accessories, Teyana rocked oversized gold hoop earrings and served face and body while posing ahead of her night on the town.

Check out the look below.

The beauty also shared the ensemble on her IG page, posting a close up of the look along with the caption, “Hennythings possible w/ @mrkimjones Thank you @hennessyus for having me. : @sansho @bfa”

Check out the photo set below.

Teyana Taylor just doesn’t miss! We love her trendy style. What do you think about her latest look?