Traveling Soon? This Airline Ranked ‘Worst Of The Year’

If you’re traveling soon, you may want to do your research on the airline before booking your flight.
WalletHub recently conducted a study that evaluated the performance of nine major U.S. airlines and two regional carriers.
The study utilized 14 metrics to assess aspects such as cancellation rates, delays, baggage handling, and in-flight comfort.
Not surprisingly, Southwest Airlines ranked last in the study due to the airline’s widely publicized holiday meltdown in which over 16,700 flights were either canceled or delayed during the week between Christmas and New Year’s. This resulted in thousands of passengers being stranded.
The airline’s decision to cancel 75% (4,000 domestic flights) on the day after Christmas alone drew much criticism.
Some customers reported delays in receiving refunds.
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
LiAngelo Ball, Miss Nikki Baby Expecting First Child Together
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
The Fall Of Franklin: ‘Snowfall’ Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star’s Demise
-
Zaya Wade Strikes A Pose In A Miu Miu Ensemble
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Gary’s Tea: Evelyn Braxton’s New Business (+ Jamie Foxx Updates & Ciara’s New Music) [LISTEN]
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High