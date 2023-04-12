Wellness Wednesday: Easy 30 Minute Exercises for Better Health

Here are some easy 30-minute exercises you can do at home:

Jumping jacks: This classic exercise is a great way to get your heart rate up and warm up your muscles. Do 3 sets of 30 reps. Squats: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and slowly lower your hips down as if you’re sitting in a chair. Do 3 sets of 12 reps. Lunges: Stand with your feet together, take a big step forward with your right foot, and lower your left knee down toward the ground. Alternate legs and do 3 sets of 12 reps on each leg. Push-ups: Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body down to the ground, then push back up. Do 3 sets of 10 reps. Plank: Start in a push-up position, then lower your forearms to the ground. Hold for 30 seconds, rest for 15 seconds, then repeat for 3 sets. High knees: Stand in place and lift your knees up as high as you can, alternating legs quickly. Do 3 sets of 30 reps. Mountain climbers: Start in a push-up position, then bring one knee up to your chest, then quickly switch legs. Do 3 sets of 30 reps. Burpees: Start standing, then squat down, place your hands on the ground, jump your feet back into a push-up position, do a push-up, jump your feet back to your hands, and stand up. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

Remember to warm up before exercising and stretch afterward to prevent injury. These exercises can be modified to fit your fitness level, so don’t hesitate to make adjustments as needed.