Charlotte Bagel Shop Dinged in Inspection for Dirty Dishes

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

During a recent inspection by the Mecklenburg County Health Department, a bagel restaurant in the Charlotte area, The Original NY Bagels located at 9810 Gilead Rd. in Huntersville, received its fourth “B” grade after inspectors discovered several violations.

The restaurant scored an 86 on its April 4th inspection, citing dirty dishes being stored as clean. A slicer and plastic container were soiled with food waste. Additionally, inspectors found food waste buildup in the kitchen microwave and on a plate inside the ice machine.

Other violations found include chicken salad, egg salad, and tuna salad stored above the required temperatures, the back door being propped open, food debris on shelving around and under the grill, and food stored on the floor. According to documents, the restaurant has not received a score above 90 since May 2021.

Before publication, The Charlotte Observer reached out to the restaurant for comment regarding the score. Under state law, restaurant permits are immediately revoked if a score falls below 70 percent.

To read more about this story, click here.