Barbie Launches First Doll With Down Syndrome

In its effort to promote diversity and inclusivity in the fashion doll industry, Barbie has launched a new addition to its global Barbie Fashionistas lineup, featuring a doll with Down syndrome.
This groundbreaking release reflects a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion, representing a significant milestone for global belonging and inclusivity.
Barbie officials have collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) throughout the entire development process, working closely with individuals with Down syndrome, their siblings, parents, and other members of the Down syndrome community to ensure accurate representation of the community.
The goal of this initiative is not only to accurately represent people with Down syndrome but also to celebrate and honor the Down syndrome community.
