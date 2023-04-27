Panthers to Host 2023 Draft Party

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Regardless of the possibility of rain, the Carolina Panthers are set to make their No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft tonight and will be celebrating with their fans at the 2023 Draft Party presented by Bud Light, which is happening tonight, rain or shine.

The event promises to be a night of fun-filled activities that will culminate in a spectacular fireworks and light show.

To ensure that fans stay dry, free ponchos will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and activities and activations will be moved to the stadium concourse.

It’s important to note that umbrellas are not permitted, and standard stadium policies and the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for the Carolina Panthers Draft Party presented by Bud Light, and admission is $5 per ticket. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Carolina Panthers Charities, which is dedicated to serving communities across the Carolinas.

Fans can reserve up to six (6) tickets per account by visiting Panthers.com/draftparty or Ticketmaster.