Anthony Edwards Could Get Up To 18 Months In Jail For Chair Incident

On Tuesday, NBA star Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after his Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

After the game, Edwards allegedly hit two women working at the arena with a folding chair while working back to the locker room. According to police, neither woman was seriously injured, but the damage had already been done. Police cited Edwards for misdemeanor third-degree assault which means to “knowingly or recklessly cause bodily injury,” according to the police citation.

Video of the incident shows Edwards running towards the tunnel, then in frustration, he picks up a chair and swings it wildly as he’s approaching the tunnel. A woman with blonde hair standing next to the pathway leading to the locker room was grazed with the chair as Edwards quickly swung it through the air. The second woman who was hit can not be seen clearly in the video during the incident. Edwards’ actions also clearly looked unintentional.

The Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement Wednesday about the incident saying, “We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards has yet to release a statement. He is expected to make his scheduled court appearance on June 9.

In Colorado, third-degree assault carries the punishment of up to 18 months in Jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Anthony Edwards is one of the most talented young players in the NBA, too talented to let his frustrations put him in troubling situations. It’s clear that Edwards made a mistake and the punishment could have been worst that the crime, but two women were injured and Edwards must take responsibility for that. It’s not likely that he will have to serve prison time, but that’s going to be for a judge to decide.

Edwards was the first overall draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and his future is bright, as long as he keeps incidents like this at a minimum. Young people make mistakes and Edwards is no exception to that. In 2022 Edwards made a public apology after sharing a social media post using homophobic slurs.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry, Edwards wrote on twitter. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Hopefully, Edwards will do the same in this new legal situation he finds himself in.

