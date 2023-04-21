Carowinds Implements New Chaperone Policy

Carowinds is implementing new safety regulations this weekend for visitors who are 15 years old and younger. This is in response to an uptick in incidents of “unruly and inappropriate behavior” observed throughout the industry, according to Carowinds.
“All guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than ten (10) guests ages 15 or younger per day,” according to a statement from the park.
These measures are being put in place to safeguard the wellbeing of park guests. The new policy applies to all park visitors within the specified age range, including school groups and other youth-oriented activities.
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
LiAngelo Ball, Miss Nikki Baby Expecting First Child Together
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
The Fall Of Franklin: ‘Snowfall’ Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star’s Demise
-
Zaya Wade Strikes A Pose In A Miu Miu Ensemble
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High