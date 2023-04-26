105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Naturi Naughton basked in her pregnancy glow as she and her husband, Xavier “Two” Lewis, celebrated the anticipated arrival of their baby boy with a baby shower in Brooklyn, NY.

Naturi Naughton is pregnancy goals, and we can’t get enough of her adorable baby bump. The Power actress and her family celebrated her unborn baby boy at an elaborate baby shower in Brooklyn, NY. Naughton gleamed in a form-fitting, embellished brown dress. The ornate frock accented her bump perfectly. It hit right at her ankles and featured long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. The songstress paired her garb with silver heels, a silver purse, and blinged-out jewelry. She wore her brown tresses long and straight with a part in the middle. Naughton’s husband Lewis matched her fly in a brown, white, and black striped short set that he wore with a black bucket hat.

Naughton and Lewis’ baby shower was filled with family and industry friends, including former 3LW group mate Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. Everyone came together to shower Naughton at The Pink Moon in Brooklyn, and the beautiful decor consisted of brown hues, gold accents, and greenery.

In a recent article with Essence, Naughton talks about how crucial it is for her to have a Black-woman medical squad to assist her with this pregnancy. “It was really important to me to have an Ob-Gyn who is really paying attention to Black maternal health. We decided that one of the ways to ensure that we have support on both ends is having a doula and making sure that this pregnancy is different from my last pregnancy,” stated Naughton.

Naturi Naughton Stuns In A Form Fitting Dress At Her Baby Shower was originally published on hellobeautiful.com