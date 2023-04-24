Jini Thornton: Graduating Your Young Adult Children off the “Parent Payroll” [LISTEN]

This morning we revisit the topic of parents financially supporting their adult children. What age should you stop giving your children financial help? Should young adults pay rent if they’re staying at home? How to teach your adult kids financial self-sufficiency?
Jini Thornton, our money expert, joins us for a live session of Money Mondays! She gives valuable tips on graduating your adult children off the the “parent payroll”.
