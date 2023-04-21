105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Toni Braxton was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a green maxi dress that we have to add to our spring wardrobe!

The legendary singer posed for her millions of followers while rocking the cut out green Grace Ling maxi dress to perfection. The maxi dress featured a bra like top and cut outs on the sides which showed off her toned abs and stunning figure. The dress also featured a silver emblem at the torso to add a bit of glam to the monochromatic She paired the look with matching jewelry and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

“Anyone else looking forward to the weekend?” the starlet captioned the IG post before tagging her glam squad, “Glam: @nude.sugar @ashleyseanthomas @glambymariebrown @eva_thediva_kim : @leyla.stefani”

Check out the effortless slay below.

“ Toni!!!!! YOU NOT ABOUT TO SHOW US GIRLS THATS IN OUR 30s up!! HONEY THE GIRLS IN THEIR 50+ and up are up 1,000!! GORGEOUS,” one of Toni’s followers commented on the post while other’s wrote, “My babbbbbbbbyyyyyy I LOVEEEEE YOUUUUU #LibraGang,” and “Ohmgheee Toniii ,” to share their appreciation for her slay.

She looks so good! What do you think about Toni’s fashionable springtime look?

DON’T MISS…

Toni Braxton Speaks Out On Passing Of Sister, Traci: ‘We Will Miss Her Dearly’

Toni Braxton Launches Body Care Brand “Nude Sugar” For Women of Color

10 Times Toni Braxton Oozed Sex Appeal On The Red Carpet

Toni Braxton Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Grace Ling Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com