Everything You Need To Know About The State Of The Black World Conference

The State of the Black World Conference (SOBWC) is an upcoming event that aims to assess the impact and implications of the 2022 midterm election on the state of Black America and the Pan-African world. It also seeks to promote strategies and models to address crucial issues that affect Black communities. Things such as gentrification, climate change, gun violence and mass incarceration.

According to ibw21, the conference will feature various programs. Including the Pan African Institute, National/International Town Hall Meetings, Issue Area Plenary and Working Sessions and Special Sessions. The event will feature national and international town hall meetings, plenary and working sessions. These sessions will touch on vital issues such as environmental justice, gentrification, as well as a hip-hop summit to explore the role of hip-hop in the Black freedom struggle.

Several notable figures are invited to participate in SOBWC. Among them are Hon. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Cong. Joyce Beatty, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, Danny Glover, Marc Morial, Akon and Bobbi Wine, just to name a few. The conference will also feature cultural and spiritual rituals, keynote presentations, and awards to outstanding leaders from the global Black community.

SOBWC’s major objective is to gather the Global Black Diaspora to engage Africa in order to support the development of interdependent, self-sufficient business/economic, cultural businesses and initiatives. The conference also strives to raise awareness and commitment to Black self-sufficiency, self-reliance, and self-determination to consolidate, expand, and empower Black organizations. This is critical for the survival and development of Black families, communities, and nations.

Participants can collaborate and develop solutions that address crucial issues affecting Black communities through various sessions and workshops. Nonetheless, is the conference of empowering and healing Black communities and nations through cross-generational dialogue and interaction. The conference also awards the Presidential Legacy and Pan African Service awards to outstanding leaders. Leaders from Global Black community will host a cultural extravaganza showcasing black arts, crafts, and products.

Special sessions like the Global Black Leadership Summit Breakfast, Black Women’s Leadership Summit Breakfast and Black Mayors and Elected Officials Roundtable Breakfast will be held.

The fifth State of the Black World Conference is a major moment. We look forward to the progress and solutions that will emerge from it. Don’t miss this historic event that promises to empower and elevate the Black community!

Everything You Need To Know About The State Of The Black World Conference was originally published on newsone.com