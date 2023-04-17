Megan Thee Stallion is not letting us breathe! The beauty has just sent us into a frenzy yet again after dropping an IG Reel that’s left us speechless.
Taking to the platform earlier today, the rap star shared a stunning IG Reel of herself as she once again showed off her new honey blonde colored locs and toned figure. The beauty modeled the new hair color while rocking a sexy two piece sparkly ensemble which showed off her tight abs and glowing skin.
For this post, she wore her hair in its naturally curly state as the tight coils framed her stunning face, which as usual, was beat to perfection and matched the sparkly fit perfectly.
The beauty shared the stunning IG Video with her 30 million Instagram followers to the beat of Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” and simply captioned the stunning photo set with honey pot emojis to emphasize her new honey blonde hair.
Check out the jaw-dropping video below.
“Megan you gotta relax bro ,” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the stunning video while others joked, “Megan please my man is somewhere on this internet” and “This 70s era you’ve been rocking lately is *chef’s kiss* .”
Yes, we love this look on Megan and need more! What do you think about Meg’s latest slay?
DON’T MISS…
Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Things Got Weird Between Megan Thee Stallion & Cara Delevingne At The BBMAs
Megan Thee Stallion Is Nothing But Skin And Hair For The Promo Art Of Her New Single, ‘Pressurelicious’
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks The Internet With Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
Gary’s Tea: Evelyn Braxton’s New Business (+ Jamie Foxx Updates & Ciara’s New Music) [LISTEN]
-
EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Comments on Viral Videos of Racist Football Coach [AUDIO]
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
-
US prosecutors won't bring charges in Shanquella Robinson murder case
-
Dalai Lama apologizes after video shows him asking young boy “suck my tongue”