Megan Thee Stallion is not letting us breathe! The beauty has just sent us into a frenzy yet again after dropping an IG Reel that’s left us speechless.

Taking to the platform earlier today, the rap star shared a stunning IG Reel of herself as she once again showed off her new honey blonde colored locs and toned figure. The beauty modeled the new hair color while rocking a sexy two piece sparkly ensemble which showed off her tight abs and glowing skin.

For this post, she wore her hair in its naturally curly state as the tight coils framed her stunning face, which as usual, was beat to perfection and matched the sparkly fit perfectly.

The beauty shared the stunning IG Video with her 30 million Instagram followers to the beat of Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” and simply captioned the stunning photo set with honey pot emojis to emphasize her new honey blonde hair.

Check out the jaw-dropping video below.

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks The Internet With Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com