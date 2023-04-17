Gary’s Tea: Trick Daddy’s Gold Grill Era Has Come to an End

Trick Daddy, Miami rap legend, ends his iconic gold grill era. After 30 years with the same set, his smile was in dire need of repair. Reportedly, he refused to go to the dentist for 15 of those years. Since first getting them in 1994, he has suffered a major decline in his oral health.

The permanent caps caused such decay to his teeth that he had to undergo bone surgery. He currently has temporary fillers during the healing process. The bottom row of teeth will be removed next week. In total so far, he has spent roughly $60,000 on dental work. The remaining treatments will take place over the next two months.

Danielle Noguera, CEO of 5 Star Smiles, is taking care of the Trick Daddy’s treatment. The end result will be an entire new set of porcelain veneers.

