A shooting at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte Sunday afternoon raises the alarm of local residents.

Around 4 PM Sunday officers responded to a shooting at the park located at 300 South Church Street. Medic confirmed two people were shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers in the area at the time heard gunshots and went to investigate. CMPD arrested a suspect and said the two victims and suspect knew each other and were involved in a verbal altercation before the shooting.

There were a number of violent events over the weekend, including this shooting.

During the time of the shooting, families were enjoying a Charlotte Knights baseball game.

Residents expressed concerns saying on a pleasant, sunny Sunday, when everyone gathers downtown, it undoubtedly casts a shadow over the city.

In a press conference, CMPD Major Torri Tellis said, “We had many events that were going on [in the area], but with that, we also know that we have appropriate staffing, not only here in the Central division but at these events.”

Romare Bearden Park shooting in Uptown raises concerns was originally published on mix1079.com