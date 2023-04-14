105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is still enjoying this new chapter of her life and is being open and candid about her journey to healing and finding strength in herself. She is already known for sharing her most intimate moments on Instagram and this week, took to the platform to share another heartfelt Reel of her healing journey through a series of moments that are special to her.

In the short video, the actress stitched together a variety of moments where she’s focusing on herself and her healing. Among those moments include videos of Tia working on her fitness in the gym, modeling off her very favorite looks, spending time in the kitchen, and candid moments of herself dancing, laughing, smiling, and crying all as she embraces her most vulnerable self.

Tia added the word “healing” to the top of the video, and sweetly captioned the post, “there may be days you don’t recognize yourself in the mirror. There will be times you don’t know what the next step is, and others you already know the exact next right thing. This is strength. This is giving back to myself. This is healing.”

Check out the video below.

We love that Tia is giving back to herself and finding her own strength these days! Beauties, how do you indulge in your own healing and find your own strength?

Tia Mowry Shares Her Healing Journey On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com