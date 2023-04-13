A World Reimagined: Check Out A New Featurette From Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Ahead Of Its Release

Ahead of the release of The Little Mermaid, Disney surprised fans with a new featurette from the film today (April 13). A World Reimagined provides an exclusive look at the live-action reimagine of the studio’s animated musical classic. The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Eric; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca”) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as The Queen; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.

Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) directed The Little Mermaid and the screenplay was written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Finding Neverland”). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt, p.g.a., (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Grease Live!”), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca, p.g.a., (“Tony Bennett: An American Classic”), and Rob Marshall, p.g.a., with Jeffrey Silver (“The Lion King”) serving as executive producer.

Before The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26, check out a featurette from the film!

