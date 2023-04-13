105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Billy Porter will appear as James Baldwin in upcoming biopic based on James Baldwin: A Biography by David Leeming. The star will also co-write the script with Dan McCabe. Read more details about the film inside.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Porter will play Baldwin and serve as a writer with McCabe. The upcoming film is based upon the Leeming biography on James Baldwin’s life. Porter has his hands full, co-producing the project with Allen Media Group through his company, Billy Porter Aims To Keep James Baldwin’s Legacy Alive In Upcoming Biopic Productions with Incognegro Productions’ D.J. Gugenheim producing. Allen will executive produce with Carolyn Folks, Matthew Signer, Jennifer Lucas and Chris Charalambous.

The critically acclaimed “Pose” star already has a stacked entertianment resume, and he’s only an Oscar away from becoming an EGOT. Porter has massive plans for the Baldwin biopic, saying that he hopes to “expand” his legacy.

“As a Black queer man on this planet with relative consciousness,” Porter shares in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I find myself, like James Baldwin said, ‘in a rage all the time.’ I am because James was.”

This project is much bigger than Porter. He shares how impactful Baldwin’s legacy is to countless generations.

“I stand on James Baldwin’s shoulders,” Porter continued. “And I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come.”

Allen also reiterated those sentiments, saying the film will continue to keep Baldwin’s legacy alive and well.

“Billy Porter and Dan McCabe’s talent and commitment to amplifying James Baldwin’s legacy and contributions are invaluable and unmatched for this unique and epic story,” Allen said.

Congrats, Billy! We’ll keep you updated with news on the upcoming James Baldwin biopic, starring Billy Porter.

