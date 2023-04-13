105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx brought some sad news to the internet. The world-renowned, Jamie Foxx is currently in the hospital due to medical complications.

Corrinne typed up a letter on IG saying, “We wanted to share that, my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.

Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications was originally published on majicatl.com