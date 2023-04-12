Rihanna Visits The Ulta Store In Las Vegas And She Is A Vision

Our girl Rihanna payed a stylish, surprise visit to the Ulta store in Las Vegas, and she looked like an angel straight out of heaven.
The Fenty empire owner dropped by the Ulta store to debut her latest product – which is also the most requested – the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in “Glass Slipper,” $26, www.Ulta.com.
The luminizing lip plumper will preview exclusively at Ulta on April 18. Gloss Bomb Heat in “Glass Slipper” is an essential for your beauty beat. Every gal needs a clear, shiny, shimmer-free luminizer that gives lips an instant plump job. The titillating and warming sensation will give your pout a smooth full, and fun finish.
The Bajan billionaire continues her winning maternity fashion streak clad in an all-white Courrèges ensemble from the brand’s Fall 23 collection. She paired the look with Versace sandals.
Rihanna has range when it comes to maternity fashion. The icon showed us there is one significant rule to dressing the baby bump and that’s confidence. Whether dressed in a blazer with nothing underneath or an oversized polo and baggy jeans, she makes dressing the bump look fun and easy.
We can’t wait to see Rih slay the rest of the spring and summer seasons. She has yet to disappoint! What do you think?
