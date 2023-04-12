US prosecutors won’t bring charges in Shanquella Robinson murder case

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

According to a statement released by federal prosecutors on Wednesday, no charges will be brought against anyone in relation to Shanquella Robinson’s death.

The October 2022 death of Shanquella Robinson left the world shaken when we saw things unfolding on social media.

The 25-year-old died on a trip with friends in Cabo, Mexico. Concerns regarding the native Charlottean’s passing surfaced shortly after, and they only grew when a video of Robinson, who was clearly intoxicated when she appeared in the fight and was brutally battered, surfaced.

Mexico officials made claims that Shanquella died of a cracked spine, and later charged one of the friends.

U.S. Attorney Dena King and the FBI stated that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove criminal activity occurred. The official statement read:

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.” (wbtv)

The family is still pursuing justice, despite the statements that have been made. They’ve met with Dena King and the FBI and will be holding a press conference soon. In the past, the family sent letters to the White House insisting action to take place.

