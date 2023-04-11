105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

You may want to think twice before plugging your mobile device up for a quick charge in public. The FBI warns against using free public charging stations, and for good reason.

This practice is referred to as “juice jacking”. Crooks have managed to impact devices with malware via public charging stations. Hijackers can access your info from the USB port itself, or from tampered cables.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead,” FBI Denver tweeted.

The best advice for avoiding juice jacking is to plug your own charger into an electrical outlet.

Front Page News: FBI warns against using public charging stations was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com