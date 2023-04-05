We’re heading down to St. Louis, Missouri to honor one of Harris-Stowe State University’s outstanding HCBU alumni, Bobby Charles Wilks!
Captain Wilks holds the titles of many firsts. He was the first African American man to become a coast guard aviator, reach coast guard rank, and to command a coast guard captain air station.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
During his military career, he was involved in several air-sea rescues around the world and gave back through mentorship. His accomplishments lead him to receiving the Air Medal (a military heroism award).
Harris-Stowe State University is a four year public institution. HSSU, established in 1857, offers over 60 majors and is a member-school of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
HBCU U-KNOW: Ernest Ladd of Grambling State University
HBCU U-Know: Captain Bobby Charles Wilks of Harris-Stowe State [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Gary’s Tea: Malia Ann (Obama) Rocks A New Name and New Look
-
Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Cee-Lo Green Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo [VIDEO]
-
Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury
-
Former President Donald Trump Under Arrest at NY Criminal Court; Faces Multiple Felony Counts
-
Wellness Wednesday: The Benefits of Fish Oil
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Don’t Forget April is Ugly Baby Month [WATCH]