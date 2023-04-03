From Charlotte to Dreamville, Reuben Vincent Put On For 704

From Charlotte to Dreamville, Rock Nation artist Reuben Vincent hit the stage and put on for the 704.

Day two of Dreamville Festival was packed with surprises. Of course, Drake and J Cole’s epic performance set was wild but Queen City native kicked off the day and brought out a surprise of his own.

During his performance, Reuben was joined on stage by Grammy award-winning producer, Snow Hill, NC native Rhapsody.

Signed to 9th Wonder, Reuben talked with RoyalTea backstage after his set.

The artist said it felt great to perform in his home state at a huge festival.

“Just to come home and just turn the place up and, you know, set the tone for the day… “I’m just grateful to be apart of it”.

Reuben Vincent is one of the many dope artist catching fire not only coming out Charlotte but all of the Carolinas.

He shouted out some of the heavy hitters out of Charlotte.

“It’s a renaissance about to happen,” he said. “We got Mavi, we got Lute, you know. We got Cyanca..we got Deniro…DaBaby came out..myself. Everybody got a different representation of Charlotte, but it’s all in the boiling pot of it.”

