Dreamville Goes Crazy With Waka Flocka; Rapper’s Hits Still Bang In The Club

Atlanta’s Waka Flocka Flame brought the party to day two of Dreamville Festival and the crowd went crazy.

His dread-shaking and high-energy set, Waka jumped off the stage and into the crowd. He performed his club baggers, ‘No Hands’, ‘Grove St Party”, “Hard In Da Paint” and more.

RoyalTea spoke with the party music legend before he hit the stage. He also made sure your girl was looking straight. Being a father to a daughter he knows how it goes.

Waka was feeling good and ready to hit the stage.

For one reason, he pointed out that his AAU team Juice All-Stars of Raleigh, NC had won a basketball tournament that morning.

But one thing we all know Waka to do is to bring energy, even if its against security measure.

” I don’t care about no authority when it come to fans and the people,” Waka joked.

Flame just wants to party and that hasn’t changed for years. The industry has changed a lot with social media and Tik Tok but he’s been able to stay around in the game. His songs play in the club and people still go crazy to this day.

“I’m God’s son. That’s the only thing I can say,” he said. “I swear to God… I literally be saying the same. “Wow, they still love me?””.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

