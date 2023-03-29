Charlotte Chef Named Finalist in James Beard Awards

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Sam Hart, the chef behind the upscale dining spot Counter- located in west Charlotte, has advanced to the final round of the prestigious James Beard Awards.

He has been named a 2023 finalist for the Best Chef in the Southeast category.

The James Beard Foundation’s awards program is highly regarded in the culinary and food media industries, and is recognized for its commitment to promoting racial and gender equality, community, sustainability, and inclusivity.

It is often referred to as the culinary world’s equivalent of the Academy Awards.

