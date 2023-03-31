Charlotte SHOUT! Returns This Weekend

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Starting this Friday, Charlotte SHOUT! festival will commence, bringing a variety of art, music, and entertainment to the forefront of Queen City.

Uptown Charlotte will feature several new murals and installations as part of the festivities. Over a dozen installations and multiple events will take place during the festival, with most of them being free and accessible to everyone.

Some of the highlighted installations include “BLOOM,” a live projection video illuminating the McColl Center every night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., “Affinity” at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza which offers an immersive light and sound experience inspired by the human brain, and “Easter Eggs on Parade,” showcasing giant eggs painted by local artists.

Festival organizers mentioned that some events may have VIP ticket opportunities for an “elevated experience,” while others may require a purchased ticket.

Find more information here.