Livingstone College President Featured on HBCU Matters Magazine Cover

Dr. Anthony J. Davis, President of Livingstone College, has been featured on the cover of HBCU Matters, a magazine distributed nationally.
He is set to be recognized among the 100 most powerful and influential individuals or organizations in North Carolina at the upcoming Black Business Ink POWER 100 Awards Ceremony.
The winter/spring 2023 edition of the magazine features a cover story titled “A Story of Triumph: From a foster care home in the north to college president in the south,” which details Davis’s inspiring journey from growing up in foster care to becoming Livingstone College’s 13th president.
As a former foster care child, he is among the less than 1 percent of individuals who reach the position of college president, and just 3-4% who attain a four-year college degree. Davis, who earned his undergraduate degree from Livingstone College, is the first alumnus to serve as president in the institution’s 25-year history.
