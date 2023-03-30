The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘I’m Not a Take One For The Team Girl’ | Episode 113

On this week’s episode of The Undressing Room Podcast, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan have a discussion about what more women should do before marriage, prenuptial agreements. More and more women are becoming bosses and breadwinners in their family and they should really think about having a prenup before you are married.

It is a tough conversation but it is one that is needed. Speaking of tough conversations, Tyrese had one with his IG model girlfriend on IG live and she disclosed that she was more interested in his friends and co-star Paul Walker. So have you ever found yourself talking to one friend but his other friend is cuter and the one you really want? Lore’l and Claudia talk about it. Also, Miss Lawrence is back to give us what we should be wearing at Easter Sunday Brunch. And let’s not forget, it goes down in Lore’l’s DMs.

