Metro City Celebrity Classic Basketball Game

Published on March 28, 2023

The Metro City Celebrity Classic

 

102.5 The Block welcomes the hottest celebrity basketball game in the Queen City!

The Metro-City Celebrity Basketball game takes place Saturday, April 22 at 3pm on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University, inside Brayboy Gymnasium.

With celebrity guests Toosii, Moon Walker Spiffy The Goat and Grammy Award Nominee Anthony Hamilton as celebrity head coach.

Halftime performance by Moone Walker, Spiffy The Goat and more.

Limited tickets are available NOW!

>>> CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS <<<

 

Where: Jack S. Brayboy Gymnasium (North Summit Avenue Charlotte, NC 28216)

When: Saturday, April 22

Time: 3 – 6:30 PM

