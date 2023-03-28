Northlake Mall new security measures

Northlake Mall has made some changes to its security measures, mall management announced.
The mall’s increased safety measures are in addition to the other programs already in place at Northlake.
The new measures include:
- Significantly increasing the amount of staff and visibility of off-duty police officer presence patrolling during operational hours
- Escorted K-9 Patrol and Firearm Detection Unit
- Large public view monitors, to be installed at Northlake Mall’s entrances and high-traffic areas
- Upgrading the property’s 140 CCTV cameras
- Adding vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that cross references with CMPD’s programs
The new plan comes after several malls shooting over the past three months. These measures will be enforced as soon as April.
Along with that, all visitors under the age of 17 are still required to be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m. and all retailers and their employees must attend regular active shooter training.
“We have been proactively working with the CMPD to ensure the safety of our retailers, employees, and customers while working to prevent these events from happening in the future,” said Carmen D. Spinoso, Chairman and CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group in a press release.
“We stand in partnership with our valued retailers in prioritizing the safety and well-being of Mall employees and the shoppers who enjoy our retail experience – and will continue to ensure that anyone who enters the Mall can do so comfortably.”
