President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter is said to be redefining her personal brand with a new name and new look!
Malia, 23, first stole the hearts of America after her father was elected 44th U.S. President. The country has witnessed many of her milestones over the years, including graduating from Harvard University.
The beloved former first daughter recently launched her career in the film and television industry. She co-wrote for Amazon Prime’s new hit show “Swarm”, created by Donald Glover, which gained over 7 million viewers since its release. Malia used the name “Malia Ann” (dropping Obama) for the writing credits, and is said to now go by this name in Hollywood social circles as well.
RELATED:
Fans “Swarm” The Internet With Reactions To Prime Video’s Thrilling Series
Chloe Bailey’s Sex Scene In ‘Swarm’ Sparks Colorism Conversation, Twitter Just Salutes Damson Idris
She was pictured at the show’s premiere in a stunning suit ensemble. Malia seems to be making a name for herself in the industry, despite “first family” status quo.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Gary’s Tea: Malia Ann (Obama) Rocks A New Name and New Look was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Kandi Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
New York Knicks Legend, Willis Reed Dead at 80
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
The Internet is buzzing about Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
-
Black Tony Is Finally Coming To Work…At 11 O’clock [WATCH]
-
Cee-Lo Green Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo [VIDEO]