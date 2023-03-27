HERStory – Angela M. Blue

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, and society. 105.3 RNB recognizes Women’s History Month by Celebrating HERstory. We celebrate Anglea M. Blue. When you think of transformational leaders in education who are poised to change their industry by redefining what it means to be a leader by focusing on creative initiatives for positive impacts on staff, students, and their parents, and the community at large – Angela M. Blue is that leader and more!

Mrs. Blue is a native Charlottean and is a product of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) as she graduated from East Mecklenburg High School. Mrs. Blue holds a Master’s degree in School Administration/Curriculum & Instruction from UNC-Greensboro. She also holds an undergraduate degree from UNC-Charlotte with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Mrs. Blue was dancer and cheerleader who “stepped” her way to a National Step Championship as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was also crowned UNC-Greensboro’s Ms. Neo Black Society. Angela has continued to be an effective transformational leader and educator in CMS for 32+ years. During her tenure at CMS, she has been a Teacher, a Math Facilitator, and a Principal at the elementary and middle school levels.

Related Stories HERStory – Davita Galloway

Mrs. Blue is a dedicated wife and mother and “puppy mom” to two adorable puppies. She loves to fellowship with her family and friends and can be often found experimenting with recipes for new and exotic dishes. Her “green thumb” is matched only by her “big heart” as she is committed to her church, her community, and her desire to “do the work” as she often says. Mrs. Blue is an extremely tolerant and personable communicator who knows no strangers. Her superpower is how she can navigate the most challenging situations with grace, ease, and black girl magic!