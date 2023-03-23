During a birthday party for late rapper Shawty Lo in Atlanta, fellow ATLien Cee-Lo Green attempted to make a grand entrance – things didn’t go as planned.

In the short clip, Cee-lo can be seen awkwardly straddling a horse as two other men guide the animal inside a busy venue. Horses can be very excitable, and it appears the combination of flashing lights, music and a very loud DJ was too much for the poor horse to handle.

Also, night club floors aren’t the best surfaces for horses to be on. So what you have is a sweet, soulful recipe for disaster.

Eventually, the DJ advised that Cee-Lo be taken off the horse, but the warning came about 5 seconds too late. Take a look at the clip:

Despite the chaotic scene, it’s good to see ATL still honored the legacy of Shawty Lo on what would have been his 47th birthday.

The rapper died in an automobile accident in 2016.

Let this be a lesson: Keep your horses out of the club.

Cee-Lo Green Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com