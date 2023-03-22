Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Raphael Saadiq took to Instagram to tease what appears to be a 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour!

The group member shared a picture of Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley all sitting on a stool on stage. It read ‘Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony Toni Toné’, and also ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.

Saadiq’s caption simply reads ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.

Tony! Toni! Toné! famously broke up after they released their fourth album, House of Music, in 1996.

