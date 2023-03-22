LaTocha Scott Talks Gospel, Addresses Relationship With Sister & Kandi

Olympia D. sat down with Xscape group member and gospel artist, LaTocha Scott. Her new gospel single is out now titled, “Stay with Me” from her upcoming gospel album “The Invitation”. LaTocha plans to release her solo album on April 7.

While being prompted by God to venture out on a solo career, LaTocha faced drama within her group, Xscape and was blindsided by her blood sister, Tamekia, who accused her of stealing $30,000 in royalties.

LaTocha sets the record straight on the things the fans want to know. The singer spoke about her future with Xscape.

“I’m not a not away from my group,” she said. “I’m doing a gospel album, so no, I’m still part of it. Very much though.”

She goes on to say why she made the pivot to do gospel.

“Life changes and just me having to deal with so many things in my life and actually having that conversation with God and coming to the realization that I want to go back to my roots.”

Aside from her newfound freedom with gospel, LaTocha talked about the challenges she faces with her family.

On the group’s reality tv show airing on Bravo ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ LaTocha’s sister, Tamika claims she stole money from her.

“I didn’t even understand what that was about in that scene when she said,” LaTocha stated. “I didn’t learn about the money until when you guys watched it.”

The R&B, gospel artist set the record straight that she is not a thief.

“I always tell people, when the television comes on, sometimes you want, you know, fame and you want to be doing this in the spotlight, and sometimes people don’t even want to hear the truth when the lies more entertaining”.

She also talks about what’s really at the root of her and Kandi’s dysfunctional relationship.

“I’ve extended the olive branch,” said LaTocha. “I’ve come to all of your things, anything that you’ve ever done but you have not reciprocated the love. But every time I’m on any type of radio station, it’s always her coming at me.”

Olympia and LaTocha get into all the tea and details from her past and present. She even discusses the struggles she dealt with her appearance and being the “fluffy girl”.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

