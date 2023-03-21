New tenants are expected to move into the Queen City Quarter, previously named The Epicentre.
The Epicentre was known for its nightlife scene but became a ghost town at the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The property went through foreclosure before real estate investment firm CBRE bought it out last year. The new managers gave it a new name and hopes for a new look.
The new owners announced four new tenants will be moving in. Nostalgia Hollow Company, a Kannapolis coffee and home goods store, Super Icy Brothers, a frozen dessert shop, Cajun Market, a Cajun-Creole restaurant and Portal 123, a photo-op museum described as a “picture playground”.
RELATED: EpiCentre to be redesigned and renamed ‘Queen City Quarter’
They are expected to move in this spring and summer.
A number of businesses, including Bowlero, Mortimer’s Café and Tavern, and World of Beer, have renewed their leases.
Plans for the Queen City Quarter’s improvements call for enhancing the walkways, adding benches, and adding some plants and bushes.
New tenants expected to move in Queen City Quarter, formerly the Epicentre was originally published on mix1079.com
