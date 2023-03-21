105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On today’s Hot Spot, Da Brat gives her take on the Isley Brothers dispute over trademark ownership.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rudolph Isley, 83, has officially filed a lawsuit against younger brother Ronald Isley, 81. Its been said that Ronald made business transactions, without his knowledge, that were unauthorized and potentially caused him money. Last summer, Ronald

successfully applied for the trademark to the group’s name and has since collected all the profits.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The group began as a vocal trio including their late brother O’Kelly Isley, until his passing in 1986. The two remaining brothers then agreed to split all profits evenly. Rudolph has asked the judge to audit Ronald’s earnings and reimburse him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The cast of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show have differing opinions, but are all in agreement that the artists should work it out. Not only because they’re brothers, but because they started out together.

Click for more details:

Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over “Isley Brothers” Trademark

The Hot Spot: Isley Brothers Trademark Dispute [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com