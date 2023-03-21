105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Cam Newton, former NFL quarterback, is apparently planning his NFL comeback.

He took to Twitter on Monday to drop a video announcing that he will be throwing at the upcoming Auburn Pro Day in hopes of landing an opportunity to return to the field.

This will be a full circle moment for the all-pro player, as he is no stranger to Auburn. This is where Newtown, 33, began his NFL journey back in 2011 as a number one overall pick and won a Heisman Trophy.

In the video, Cam wants to know how “random” quarterbacks are still getting jobs right in front of him.

Newton states, “Ain’t 32 (expletive) better than me, ya dig?”

Though reaching major heights in his career, a series of injuries led to his departure from the sport. Since being cut, he’s continued landing endorsements with major brands and hosting his Youtube podcast Funky Fridays with Cam Newton.

Rock-T The Sports Genius Talks Cam Newton’s Return to NFL [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com