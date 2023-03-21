Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Popeyes, it might be time to revamp that song! On Today’s #fixitjesus with @toinethedon, and #RSMS family member says the chicken chain needs to spice it up.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Listen live every week day! Visit http://www.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
RELATED:
Thanks Phaedra: 16 ‘Fix It Jesus’ Moments In Pop Culture
What’s Trending: From A Hinge Popeyes Date To Marriage, Would You Go On A Date To Popeyes?
Fix It Jesus: Let’s Spice It Up Popeyes! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back “Real Names” For Children
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Kandi Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV
-
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Allegedly Falsified Bank Records To Finance Million-Dollar Mansion
-
Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Faces Additional Insurance Fraud [WATCH]
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
The Internet is buzzing about Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM