Da Brat Hot Spot: Xscape’s Kandi and LaTocha Weigh In On Their Longstanding Fued [WATCH]

In today’s Hot Spot, Da Brat and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss this week’s drama on Bravo’s new show SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.

Xscape singers Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott finally address their relationship with one another—or lack thereof—dating all the way back to the R&B group’s early days. Though both admit to having tension throughout the years, they definitely differ in opinion on the reason behind it all. LaTocha claims that Kandi has always been jealous of her success. She also entertains the idea that Burruss was part of the reason that her solo career was previously stifled. Kandi strongly disagrees.

“I feel like Tocha blames me for everything that goes wrong in her life…this same attitude is the same thing that she did to us back when we were teenagers and she decided she wanted to go solo,” Burruss said.

Not only did Kandi speak out on the show, but she took to Twitter saying, “God’s favor ain’t fair! How did my album have anything to do with her album not coming out?…. I was on Columbia records & she was on SosoDef. Please ask Jermaine why your album didn’t come out & stop blaming me.”

Rickey Smiley adds that he has known Kandi to “always do the right thing”. Da Brat admits that in watching the show, you can see some favoritism within the Scott family dynamic.

Brand new episodes air every Sunday on Bravo at 9:30/8:30c, and is available for next day streaming on Peacock.

To hear more of LaTocha’s views on her feud with Kandi, rumors regarding her sister (singer Tamika Scott), and her upcoming album, check out the interview below:

