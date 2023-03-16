Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Love is in the air in the Lozada-Lewis family!

Basketball Wives alumna Evelyn Lozada is now engaged to Lavon Lewis, a finalist from the new reality TV show Queens Court.

The reality show highlights Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton, and Nivea. Three queens, all of whom had a myriad of appearances in the news from failed marriages, open their hearts again to look for their Mr. Right.

Evelyn Lozada has found her Mr. Right.

Lewis, 42, proposed to Evelyn amongst friends and family in Los Angeles at Lozada’s birthday in December.

Lewis talked to PEOPLE about how hard it was to pull this surprise off.

“The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her,” Lewis said. “I told her to pack her bags, we’re going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big ‘marry me’ letters, roses on the ground, things like that.”

Lozada confirms being the person she is, it was hard for her to submit to Lewis’ plans for her surprise birthday party.

“I didn’t know that he was going to propose that day, I didn’t know what I was walking into.” Lozada explained. “He was being very sneaky and, in all honesty, I was a little irritated because I’m such an alpha female and I’m kind of like, why do I have to pack? Why do I have to do this? It was really, really difficult for me to just let go and allow him to do his thing.”

Although reality TV, there was real intention and real love was found in the midst of recording. Lewis even had his own reservations about the show originally but he eventually trusted the process, ultimately making.

“I would challenge people to think outside of the box and have faith and push themselves,” he says. “I didn’t think I would go into it and come out of it with a wife. But look at what happens when you open yourself up and challenge yourself and step up to the plate.”

You can catch up on what you missed or watch Queens Court from the beginning on Peacock.

