105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a new top dog in the United States.

According to the American Kennel Club, the French bulldog has surpassed the labrador retriever as America’s favorite dog breed.

It ends a 31-year reign at the top for the labrador retriever, which hangs on to the #2 spot ahead of golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles.

“They’re comical, friendly, loving little dogs,” says French Bull Dog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa. City-friendly, with modest grooming and exercise needs, she says, “they offer a lot in a small package.”

More than 108,000 French bulldogs were registered last year, compared to 21,000 labs.

The AKC’s popularity rankings cover about 200 breeds in the nation’s oldest canine registry. The statistics are based on around 716,500 puppies and new dog registrations from the previous year, with almost 1 in 7 of them being Frenchies. It is optional to register.

Some experts credit celebrities for the trend – some famous Frenchie owners include Lady Gaga, Leonardo di Caprio, Megan Thee Stallion, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Why do you think French bulldogs are so popular? What’s your favorite dog breed?

French Bulldog Now The Top Dog Breed In The U.S. was originally published on mix1079.com